Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS-POLICE SHOOTINGS
Protests as Indianapolis police kill 3 in separate incidents
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are facing protests after officers fatally shot two men and killed a pregnant pedestrian in three separate incidents just hours apart. Police did not have body camera or dash camera footage of either shooting, but they say both men exchanged gunfire with police. Events surrounding the first one were livestreamed on Facebook, including comments by a responding detective that the police chief called “unacceptable.” Protesters gathered Thursday at the City County Building in downtown Indianapolis. Both of the men who were shot by police were black. The woman who was struck by the car was white.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana meatpacking plant reopens after virus outbreak
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana officials are warning those eager to resume normal activities that the coronavirus outbreak could turn for the worse again. A new order from Gov. Eric Holcomb that took effect Monday lifted many business and travel restrictions around the state. State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Thursday that the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to grow as the state opens up. Meanwhile, workers began returning Thursday to a northern Indiana meatpacking plant that was closed for nearly two weeks. Tests have found nearly 900 employees of the Tyson Foods plant in Logansport infected with the coronavirus.
FORT WAYNE-INFANT SHOT
Infant grazed by bullet in Fort Wayne drive-by shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Police say a 3-month-old baby riding in a car was grazed by a shot in a drive-by shooting in Fort Wayne. Police say the infant suffered non-life-threatening injuries after two to four shots were fired into the vehicle from an SUV. A bullet grazed the back of the child’s head, but the injuries were not life-threatening. The shooting occurred about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday while the infant, a 2-year-old and an adult rode in the car, police said. No other injuries were reported. The suspect got away.
INDIANAPOLIS POLICE-PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Indianapolis police officer fatally strikes pregnant woman
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis police officer on his way to work struck and killed a pregnant woman who was walking on an expressway ramp. Police say Officer Jonathon Henderson struck the woman about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday on the ramp to Interstate 465 on the city’s southwest side. Police say Henderson requested help and immediately performed first aid on the victim, 23-year-old Ashlynn Lisby. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Her fetus also did not survive. Henderson submitted to a blood draw but investigators do not believe driver impairment was a factor in the accident.
ROAD RAGE SHOOTING-HAMMOND
Hammond road rage shooting kills 1, injures 3 others
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — Police in Hammond blame road rage for a shooting that left one man dead and three other persons injured, including one in critical condition. Lt. Steve Kellogg says a road rage incident in the area of Cline Avenue and Michigan Street preceded the shooting Tuesday night. The Lake County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Uriel Arambula of Hammond, was pronounced dead at 7:45 p.m. Police say another man was flown to a Chicago hospital in critical condition. Two other gunshot victims were being treated at a local hospital. There was no immediate word on suspects.
POLICE SHOOTING-MAN SLAIN
SW Indiana man killed in police shooting drew revolver
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (AP) — State police say a southwestern Indiana man killed in a police-action shooting had drawn a .38 caliber revolver on officers. After 69-year-old Michael Faries of Oakland City called 911 Sunday stating he and his wife were starving and someone was shooting at them, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Collier and a Petersburg police officer went to his home. Collier could see Faries, agitated and yelling, inside the home and noticed he had his right hand in a bulging pocket. Collier stepped inside the home and ordered Faries to remove his hand from the pocket. Police say Faries drew the revolver from the pocket, and Collier shot him twice.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CLEANING CLAIMS
Indiana warns about false, misleading virus cleaning claims
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say Indiana residents should be wary about false or misleading claims some companies are making about their ability to combat the spread of the coronavirus with disinfectants or cleaning services. The Office of the Indiana State Chemist says cleaning services and cleaning product manufacturers have claimed they can disinfect homes, workplaces and other spaces with products that will specifically kill the coronavirus. The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports that the State Chemist's office says such exaggerated or outright false claims could create a false sense of security. The office says it will pursue enforcement as necessary against false or misleading claims.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANAPOLIS SYMPHONY
Indianapolis Symphony cancels summer concerts amid pandemic
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra has canceled its summer slate of performances because of the lingering threat that the coronavirus pandemic poses to its musicians, staff and patrons. Symphony officials had previously canceled all performances through May 27. They announced Monday the cancellation of the remaining scheduled summer concerts through Sept. 17, including the popular Symphony on the Prairie season that’s staged at suburban Indianapolis’ Conner Prairie. CEO James Johnson says the additional cancellations are “disappointing” but the “safety of our musicians, staff, and patrons comes before all else."