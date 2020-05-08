Holiday Drive-In opens Fri. for 65th season

ROCKPORT, Ind. (WFIE) - The Holiday Drive-in Rockport is opening Friday night for its 65th season.
However, there will be some changes due to the ongoing pandemic.
According to their Facebook page, they will be limiting concessions asking people to stay six feet apart.
The drive-in could be a great place for some Friday night entertainment because people don’t have to leave their cars.
If you do choose to sit outside your car, that at Holiday Drive-in ask that you just sit in front of your car and continue to social distance.
The box office opens at 6:30 p.m., and they will be showing “Trolls World Tour”, “Dolitte” and “The Call of the Wild.”
