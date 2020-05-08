Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Jacob Hurtubise decided to attend West Point primarily for its academics, but his baseball prowess has opened an unexpected door. The record-setting center fielder for the Black Knights was the Patriot League's preseason player of the year and was hoping to build on his standout junior season when an injury and the coronavirus wiped out most of his final year at the academy. He was a late-round pick by the Seattle Mariners in last year's draft and a new regulation allowing service academy athletes to turn pro right after graduation has Hurtubise still hoping to take advantage of the opportunity despite the lost season.