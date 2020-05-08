Henderson restaurant owner shares thoughts on Gov. Beshear’s Phase 2 reopening plan

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Several residents in the Tri-State may soon be able to dine-in at their favorite Kentucky restaurant.
Gov. Andy Beshear rolled out new dates for many businesses to reopen in the coming weeks.
For some locally owned Henderson restaurants, it has been lights out. Others have kept their doors open by offering to-go orders.
Ownership at Rookies Restaurant and Sports Bar says they are taking, on average, about 50 to 60 orders per night.
“If you were to tell me we were going to run these kinds of numbers, I’d say there’s no way in heck!” Rookies owner Rodney Thomas said. “Or, I’d say, we would have the first couple weeks, but we’re going on eight or nine weeks now and we’re still sustaining the same numbers, which is awesome.”
Customers are expected to be able to dine-in starting on May 22, but only at one-third capacity, plus outdoor seating.
June 1 is the date for movie theaters and fitness centers, followed by June 11 for campgrounds.
Four days after that on June 15, childcare and low touch and outdoor youth sports will be allowed.
These are each part of the Phase 2 plans put out by the Governor, but some people tell 14 News the plan is not profitable.
“Doesn’t help us whatsoever,” Thomas added. “We were debating to open at 50%, so surely we won’t do it at 33%.”
Thomas is not the only local restaurant owner to express similar concerns.
It’s a decision each of them will have to make in the coming weeks.
