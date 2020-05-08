Freeze warning in effect tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for record-breaking cold tonight through tomorrow morning. The entire Tri-State is under a Freeze Warning from 11PM until 8AM as temperatures will likely drop into the low 30s, leading to frost and freeze conditions that may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could even damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
We dealt with soaking rain through the first half of the day. Now, winds from the north have pushed that rain out of our region and ushered colder, drier in behind it.
As a result, temperatures only made it into the mid to upper 50s for most of the Tri-State this afternoon and will drop through the 40s after sunset, bottoming out in the low 30s by Saturday morning.
Our record low for Saturday morning is 34 in Evansville. We will likely break or at least tie that record. That is about 20° colder than our average lows this time of year!
In addition to temperatures in the lower 30s, our skies will clear and our winds will die down overnight. That combination of clear, cold and calm conditions will likely lead to areas of frost developing late tonight and early Saturday.
After the cold and frosty start, the rest of Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures around 60°, which is still about 15° colder than normal for this time of year.
Clouds will start to move in Saturday night, and a few spotty showers are possible Sunday as a weak cold front moves through our region.
High temperatures will briefly climb into the mid 60s Sunday but will return to the upper 50s to low 60s on the backside of that front Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will likely be in the low 40s, which is about 10° colder than normal but not cold enough to frost.
A stray shower cannot be ruled out Tuesday, and there is another slight chance of rain Wednesday, but many of us will stay dry until Thursday. That is when the next big weather maker moves in.
A warm front will swing up from the south-southwest Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing us a shot of much warmer air and sending temperatures soaring into the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday. However, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms also seem likely throughout Thursday and into Friday.
