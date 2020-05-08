Family members concerned about inmates’ mental health at Green River Correctional

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - More than 300 inmates at the Green River Correctional Complex have tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials say a lot of them aren’t even showing symptoms.
About 1,000 inmates and staff have been tested there since the end of March, but those tests were only mandated by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear last week.
Some family members are worried about their loved ones’ mental health as they sit in isolation.
“He left me a message, and you could just hear in his voice how upset he was and to not be able to talk to a counselor or talk to their CTOs or reach out to people that they normally have or the activities that they have," said Mekayla Breland, a fiance of an inmate. "To be isolated in a cell for 23 hours a day and only get 10, 20 minutes out is not good for them. So not only are they dealing with a pandemic, but their mental health is just plummeting at this point.”
There’s been no comment yet from the department of corrections.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.