Family members concerned about inmates’ mental health at Green River Correctional

“He left me a message, and you could just hear in his voice how upset he was and to not be able to talk to a counselor or talk to their CTOs or reach out to people that they normally have or the activities that they have," said Mekayla Breland, a fiance of an inmate. "To be isolated in a cell for 23 hours a day and only get 10, 20 minutes out is not good for them. So not only are they dealing with a pandemic, but their mental health is just plummeting at this point.”