EVSC summer camp canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - EVSC officials have decided to cancel their 2020 summer camp due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
School officials sent out the following statement to families on Friday afternoon about the decision to cancel this year’s summer camp:
After consultation with legal counsel and local health department officials, we have made the decision to cancel this year’s summer camp. Multiple options were considered to organize a summer camp in a safe manner in the current environment as a result of the COVID-19 virus. However, it has been determined that running a summer camp with a large number of children beginning in early June could jeopardize the health and safety of our students, families and employees.
We will begin the process of issuing refunds for your deposit as quickly as possible. These refunds will be mailed to the address listed on the summer camp application you submitted. Please email any questions to the following address: carlada.patterson@evsck12.com. We appreciate your cooperation as we continue to make decisions in the best interest of the health of our students and community.
