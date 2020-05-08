Evansville salon gearing up for reopening next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Salon owners across the state are currently working hard to prep, as hair salons will be allowed to reopen starting next week.
On Friday, 14 News caught up with Shannon Aleksandr’s Salon and Spa to see how reopening plans are going.
Logan Eastham, a shareholder and a 4AA summit stylist at the salon and spa opened up about how excited he is for the reopening.
“I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m smiling right now," Eastham said. "We’ve never felt more essential.”
Eastham says he has missed his clients and appreciates the support the salon has received during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“You know, we’re always there for you guys, and we’re so happy that everybody has reached out and shown us so much love through this difficult time,” Eastham said.
Employees at the salon and spa spent Friday putting plans in place for Monday’s reopening.
“We have hand sanitizing stations at every door,” Eastham said. "We are enabling our guests to be able to have on-call waiting in their car, so they can be notified when to come in.”
A lot of effort is going into ensuring guest safety so they can leave feeling like their old pampered selves.
“Station dividers between all of our stations. We are doing wellness checks on all of our employees before we ever enter the building,” Eastham said.
Masks will also be worn by guests and stylists, while plastic shields are up in other areas.
Eastham says the salon is most thankful for the patience their clients have shown during these difficult times.
“When you have to wait a little bit longer on appointments, we are very, very, very happy that you have been patient with us," Eastham said.
Shannon Aleksandr’s Salon and Spa will only be taking clients by appointment, and no walk-ins until things get back to normal.
