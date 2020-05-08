COVID-19 testing wraps up in Owensboro, testing expanding next week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - COVID-19 testing has wrapped up in Owensboro.
According to Andy Ball, director of the Daviess County EMA, 183 people were tested this week at Owensboro Community and Techincal College.
Testing in the Green River District is expanding next week to all seven of the district’s counties.
“Do you have to have symptoms to be tested? We are not requiring that right now," said Clay Horton, Green River District Health Department Director. "It’s pretty much anyone who wants to get a test, can. However, I will say that we are seeing a fairly low positivity rate from our testing sites. We’re seeing a lot of people who are asymptomatic being testing, and we think that is contributing to that low positivity rate. Certainly, if you want to get a test you can, however, we would recommend you getting a test if you think you need it.”
Horton says beginning next week, they’ll be able to test about 300 people per week. Although he hopes that number will go up in the future.
Horton says to sign up, you can visit the health department’s website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.