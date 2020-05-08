Authorities called to scene for truck found in water

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities were on scene after a truck was found in floodwaters around 10 Friday morning in Henderson County.
When our team first arrived on Water Works Road, just north of Ellis Park, there were people in the water trying to get the truck out.
The Henderson fire chief says this was just a truck that was left in the water from Thursday.
He says somebody called that truck in, and that’s why they came to get it out.
We’re not sure why this truck was in the water or how it got there, but we’ll continue to follow this story.
