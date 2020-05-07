Warrick Co. Coroner reports another death at Hamilton Pointe; Vanderburgh Co. has 2nd COVID-19 death

INDIANA (WFIE) - On Thursday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 650 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 22,503. They also reported 31 more Hoosiers have died due to COVID-19. 1,295 people have now died in the state.
Locally, the Warrick County coronavirus website is showing that another person has died due to COVID-19. The Warrick County Coroner tells us this was an 81-year-old female from Hamilton Pointe who passed away on Wednesday.
Lynn Herr with the Vanderburgh County Health Department confirmed with 14 News that Vanderburgh County has had it’s second COVID-19 death. The state coronavirus map also shows six additional cases.
The Dubois County Health Department is reporting they have five more people who have tested positive. They now of 35 confirmed cases county-wide.
Posey County is showing they have another resident who has tested positive, bringing their county total to 15.
Here are the number of cases in our area of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 169 cases, 2 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 117 cases, 19 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 35 cases
- Perry Co. - 21 cases
- Posey Co. - 15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 7 cases
- Spencer Co. - 6 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 2 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.