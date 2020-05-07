Vanderburgh Co. sees increase in confirmed coronavirus cases

VANDERBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County has seen a sharp increase in confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The President of Deaconess Health System, Dr. James Porter, told us back in late April that it was inevitable the county would see a rise in cases.
Twice this week, the new number of cases in the county has jumped by double digits.
At last check, the Vanderburgh County Health Department is reporting 161 cases of the virus have been confirmed, with 136 patients having recovered. However, the state health department is reporting Vanderburgh has 163 confirmed cases.
These numbers come just days after Governor Eric Holcomb announced a five-step process to reopen Indiana.
“And I think that’s where we’re going to find ourselves – trying to figure out where is that manageable rate of infection and how can we prevent that from turning into big peaks, which cause us to be overwhelmed and run out of capacity," said Dr. James Porter.
While already in stage two of Governor Holcomb’s five-stage plan to reopen the state, the governor said the plans could change if cases begin to spike.
He’s urging people to follow CDC guidelines, and make sure to keep six feet apart and wear masks in public.
