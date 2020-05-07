Vanderburgh Co., City of Evansville receives COVID-19 funding from Department of Justice

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - US Attorney Josh Minkler announced Thursday that the City of Evansville received $218,478 and Vanderburgh County received $58,008 in Department of Justice grants to respond to the public safety challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19.
They say the funds are to help public safety agencies respond to the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program, authorized by the recent stimulus legislation signed by President Trump, allowed eligible state, local and tribal governments to apply for these funds.
“These local law enforcement officers and first responders have done an outstanding job keeping us all safe and upholding the rule of law during these challenging times,” said United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler. “The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Department and the Evansville Police Department deserve our notice and appreciation for their efforts. This grant is money well spent on those who continue to serve during this unprecedented time.”
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding stated, “Our office is grateful to the Bureau of Justice Assistance for streamlining the grant application process in order to make this essential funding available for use quickly. The costs we incur due to COVID-19 continue to mount. This funding will be used to defray our equipment and overtime expenses as we combat the epidemic locally.”
“With additional funding to support the safety and welfare of our officers, this grant will ensure we can continue to serve the needs of the community throughout the COVID-19 crisis," said Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin.
