UE athletics volunteers 4,530 hours of service to community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Over the course of the 2019-20 season, University of Evansville athletic programs combined to serve the local community for a total of 4,350 hours.
A total of 286 student-athletes averaged a total of 15.8 hours of service over the course of the year. Leading the way among the Purple Aces programs was the softball team, whose 20 student-athletes served over 1,459 hours. That translates to over 75 hours per person.
"Coach Mundell, his staff and student-athletes have displayed a passion for serving our community and the efforts of the student-athletes embodies our mission at UE for our students,” UE Senior Associate AD Sarah Solinsky said. "The tremendous commitment from our student-athletes to serve the community exemplifies the quality young men and women representing UE athletics."
Of the top 20 student-athletes in total hours, 19 were from the softball team. Patricia Joseph from the volleyball squad also made the list. Aside from the softball team, the Aces volleyball and women’s basketball programs averaged over 30 hours of service per student-athlete.
“I am extremely proud of the work our ladies do in the Community of Evansville,” Aces head softball coach Mat Mundell said. “When I first came to UE, I made it a priority for our team to give back. They have embraced service and take it to new heights every year! We pride ourselves on our servant leadership.”
TOP 20 STUDENT-ATHLETES
Name Total Hours Total # Agencies
Fain, Hallie 107.5 17
Nurrenbern, Jamie 105 15
Latoria, Alex 87 11
Renneisen, Lindsay 79 14
Galas, Toni 77.75 13
Daggett, Allison 76.5 17
Gould, Eryn 76.25 10
Lis, Jenna 75.75 11
Barela, Alyssa 75 14
Mcferon, Mackenzie 74.25 17
Kleffman, Erin 74.25 12
Fehr, Jessica 72.25 11
Woolf, Haley 71.25 14
Vetter, Izzy 71.25 10
Adams, Mckenzie 70.25 14
Hood, Hanna 70.25 14
Mclean, Katie 66.75 11
Hickey, Elyse 65 11
Mueller, Kat 64.25 13
Joseph, Patricia 47 7
A total of 111 organizations were served by UE student-athletes. The list includes:
Batavia HS, Aaron Barrett Camp, Academy, Ace Race, AceBuddies, Aces Swim and Dive Lessons, Adult Sand Volleyball Tournament, Angel Mounds, AOK, ARC Of Evansville, Barn Blitz, Best Buddies, BHS Softball, Bickford House, Blue Springs School District, Boo at the Zoo,
Boys and Girls Club, Breast cancer philanthropy, Bridal Expo, Canines, Cardio for Canines, Caze Elementary, Cedar Hall, Challenger Baseball, CHEMO Buddies,Chicago City Youth, Christmas presents, City Life Church VBS, College Mentors for Kids, Cross country meet, Crossroads Elementary, Day 1 Run, Delaware Elementary, Dexter Elementary Reading, Dog Sitting, Easter Seals, EB Walk, Elite Camp, ERM Race, EUVA, Evansville Half Marathon, Evansville Rescue Mission, EVPL, Feed my starving children, Freshman Welcome, GLVC, Goodwill Turkey Day 5K, Habitat for Humanity, Halloween Hullabaloo, Harrison Invite, Helfrich Park Middle School, High School Meet, Hitting Center, Holy Rosary, IHSAA Sectionals, International Bazaar, It Takes a Village, JUCO Camp, Kiwanis Backpack Party, KVHS Basketball Tourney, Mater Dei Invite, Matt Ruffing Day Camp, Memorial butterfly, Mesker Park Zoo, Middle School Meet, Miracle Minute,] Mission, Musical Madness,] Nashville Middle School, Newman Center, Night of Memories, North Side Business Association, Nursing Open House, Oak Grove Bingo, Old National Bank Basketball Camp, Parks Fest, Phil’s Friends, Play for Kate, Race for the Cure Set up, Read/Study Day at Schools, Resurrection Hospital, Run the Mounds race, Run with the Yeti, Ruth House Homeless Shelter, Salvation Army, Santa Run, Sayre Christian Village, Schulz family walk, Softball t-shirt stand at BB game, Solabron Nursing Home, St. John the Baptist (Newburgh), St. Matthews Church, Susan G Komen, Swim Meet Timing, SWIRCA, Sycamore Softball camp, THC Hitting Camp, Toys for Tots, Travel ball team workout, Travel Team Showcase, Tri State Food Bank, UE Softball camp, USO Bucket Shake, VHS, Vogel School Tutoring, Warrick Humane Society, WGH Christmas Party, Winter Camp, WNIN Kids Fest, YMCA, Young soccer clinic.
