SW Indiana, Henderson Chambers collaborate to welcome customers back to businesses

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Restaurants across the state will be able to open their dining rooms at 50% capacity, beginning next week.
As businesses throughout the Tri-State slowly start to reopen, local leaders want to welcome their customers back with open arms, as well as ensure that safety is their top priority.
On Thursday morning, the Southwest Indiana and Henderson Chambers of Commerce announced that both organizations will be partnering up to make graphics and provide signs for local businesses to display in their stores. This is to show shoppers that these businesses are adhering to all of the required health guidelines before walking inside.
Employees at Wings Etc. Grill and Pub cannot wait to see customers back inside their dining room.
“To see all the faces that we miss, we’re excited to get back to normal, it’s electric in here,” assistant general manager Michael Roehr said.
Locals in the Tri-State area will soon be able to see “Back in Business” signs at the four Wings Etc. locations in our region. This is thanks in part to the Southwest Indiana and Henderson Chambers of Commerce.
“This particular mark, when they identify it on particular businesses, will be one of the ways that we build confidence in our communities that they can smartly and safely with social distance, reengage in commerce in our community,” Tara Barney of the Southwest Indiana Chamber said.
The signage is available for all businesses that want to use it. The signs encouraging customers to mask up and social distance will be everywhere - store windows, social media, and even on billboards.
“You get a real sense that businesses want to do this the right way," Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said. “They are concerned about their customers/ They’re concerned about their employees. So yes, I think there is an extraordinarily high level of focus on the part of the businesses to do things right.”
Businesses like Wings Etc. can’t wait to welcome customers back, and community leaders believe this will help the community feel safe when venturing back out.
“Cooperating this way is only going to benefit us and benefit the public, and help them know that it’s safe to come back in our stores," Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider said.
