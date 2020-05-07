Rooster Booster Breakfast in Owensboro to be held virtually

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Rooster Booster Breakfast is going virtual for the first time in its 60 year history.
The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce will host the remote meeting with their featured guest speaker, Governor Andy Beshear.
In the midst of the pandemic, they want to make the best of the situation and stay connected with one another.
The Rooster Booster meeting will be streamed on the Chamber’s Facebook page and Zoom Thursday morning at 7:30
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.