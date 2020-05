EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a sunny day with highs in the upper 60s, showers will move in Thursday night and continue through Friday. Highs on Friday will stay in the middle 50s. Sunny and cold Saturday morning with lows near freezing. Highs will rise to near 60 in the afternoon. Sunday brings another chance of rain with a high near 60. Temps will warm later next week as we return to the 70s.