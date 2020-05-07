Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis authorities say a man has been fatally shot by police after a vehicle chase that may have been captured on Facebook Live. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Assistant Chief Chris Bailey says officers observed someone driving recklessly on Interstate 65 Wednesday evening. After supervisors ordered an end to the ensuing pursuit, the vehicle was spotted by an officer on a city street before it was parked. Bailey says the officer left his vehicle, which prompted the alleged offender to run. The suspect was shot shortly afterward. Bailey said investigators are aware of video showing a man speeding and indications of a shooting that was posted to Facebook, but was not prepared to confirm its authenticity.