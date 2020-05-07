How to effectively wear face masks in public

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - As states across the country are reopening, health officials and state leaders are encouraging the use of face coverings for the public to wear to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
14 News spoke to Kara Moyer, the director of quality and infection prevention at Gibson General Hospital. She showed how to properly wear a face mask and where exactly face coverings should be worn.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), face masks should:
- fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
- be secured with ties or ear loops
- include multiple layers of fabric
- allow for breathing without restriction
- be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage of change to shape
For more information on how to properly wear face masks or how to make your own at home, go to the CDC’s official website on coronavirus.
