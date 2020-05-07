GRDHD reports an additional 15 cases, no new deaths

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting that 15 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 district-wide.
There are five new cases in Daviess County, three new cases in Henderson County, one new case in McLean County and six new cases in Ohio County.
Green River health officials say there are now 476 confirmed cases in the district, however, 241 of cases are now recovered.
Thursday concludes GRDHD’s third day of testing at Owensboro Community and Techincal College’s campus.
Muhlenberg County and Hopkins County aren’t apart of the Green River Health District. We expect the Muhlenberg County Health Department to send out an update later today.
Hopkins County is now only giving updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
Here are the numbers from our Kentucky counties.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 458 cases, 4 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 212 cases, 24 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 253 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 79 cases, 2 death
- Ohio Co. - 81 cases
- Webster Co. - 29 cases
- McLean Co. - 19 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 9 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
Here are the numbers for foot plant workers in our area. Please note the worker could live in another county and that would count towards county numbers there.
- Perdue Farms, Ohio County (181 positive employees, 1 death)
- Specialty Food Group, Daviess County (33 positive employees)
- Tyson Foods (Green River), Henderson County (93 positive employees)
