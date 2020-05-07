Evansville businesses host virtual town hall meetings to come up with reopening plans

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Town halls are happening for businesses throughout southwest Indiana in an effort to make sure owners and workers have what they need to safely reopen in the coming weeks.
14 News sat in on one of these virtual town halls and saw that these meetings are providing a platform to voice concerns about reopening amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“If they refuse to wear a mask, are we okay with telling them they can’t come in," Sharon Lemond, President of Enjole Interiors asked.
The town halls are also serving as a virtual platform for coming up with solutions to a problem these businesses never imagined facing.
Greg Miller, the owner of Wild Bird Center of Evansville, explained what they are asking of their customers.
“Just asking people as they walk in - there’s hand sanitizer there and at the cash register, so we’re talking to people as they come in," Miller said.
14 News went to River City Coffee and Goods in downtown Evansville, who was also part of the town hall. The store’s ownership told us the pandemic has hit them hard.
“Definitely didn’t expect it to come to the extremes that it has," Heather Vaught, the owner of River City Coffee and Goods said.
The locally owned business has had its doors closed for nearly two months.
“Not having any kind of income for not only personally, but for your business for almost two months is a lot," Vaught said.
Vaught and her staff are working to get through this difficult time. With fewer employees and a little more hand sanitizer, they will safely open their doors on Friday.
“We’re thankful to hopefully be on the upside of things,” Vaught said.
Vaught hopes as her shop’s doors reopen, people will remember how important it is to shop locally.
“It’s not like we have hundreds of people in at a time, so I think those are good safe places to shop,” Vaught said.
