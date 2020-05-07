Easterseals says its box truck at their Posey Co. location was stolen

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals officials tell us a 24-foot box truck at their Posey County was stolen.
It was discovered by Easterseals Vice President Chris Imes on Monday morning. An Easterseals spokesperson says it wasn’t obvious at first, because the suspects left behind a nearly identical truck that was reported stolen from Philpot, Kentucky.
They tell us security footage from a nearby business showed the suspects making the switch and driving away with the Easterseals’ truck on Saturday around 11:50 a.m.
The missing truck is a white 2012 International 4300 24-foot box truck.
Easterseals says the Posey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. They ask if you have any information, to call the sheriff’s office at 812-838-1320.
Easterseals Rehabilitation Center’s Posey County location has been unable to serve its 45 adult clients since March 20 due to coronavirus precautions. Now, they are facing another big hurdle with their box truck gone. They say their missing truck is an essential part of the program that provides services for individuals with disabilities.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.