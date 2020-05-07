Catholic Diocese of Evansville plans to resume public liturgies starting May 18

Bishop Siegel added, “While everyone is anxious to return to the public celebration of Mass, we need to provide sufficient time for our parishes to thoroughly clean their churches, to make preparations to accommodate state guidelines for social distancing, sanitizing the building after each Mass and other safety protocols as well as training liturgical ministers in new procedures, particularly the distribution of Holy Communion. The bishops of the five dioceses of the Indianapolis Province (Indianapolis, Evansville, Fort Wayne-South Bend, Gary and Lafayette) committed to resuming public liturgies by May 30, the Vigil of Pentecost, across our state. Our plan resumes public liturgies almost two weeks before that date.”