Bright Skies & Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 60′s. Rain arrives Friday morning and will end by early afternoon. Breezy with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 50’s. Friday night, clearing and cold with near record lows in the mid-30’s.
Frost likely early with temps dropping into the mid-30’s Saturday morning. After striking the 80’s last weekend, high temps will only reach the upper 50’s Saturday afternoon under sunny skies. Sunday, partly sunny with scattered rain and thunderstorms…mainly during the afternoon.
