Aleris in Lewisport temporarily suspends production

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Aleris officials tell us they are temporarily suspending production at their Lewisport facility starting on Sunday, May 10.
They say this is in response to their major automotive customers delaying the restart of their production lines and continued lower aluminum demand in other markets due to the impacts of COVID-19.
They say it is difficult to say with certainty when the operating schedules will return to normal, but they anticipate being able to restart production on Tuesday, May 26.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.