IL surpasses 68K positive cases

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker gave his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m.
IL Gov. Pritzker and his team announce 2,217 new positive cases of coronavirus. This brings the total of positive cases in Illinois to 68,232.
They say they have conducted 361,260 total tests.
Unfortunately, Gov. Pritzker and his team say there are 136 new deaths. This brings the total of deaths from COVID-19 to 2,974.
Here are the numbers for our Illinois counties.
- White Co. - 2 cases
- Wayne Co. - 2 cases
- Wabash Co. - 1 case
