17 new COVID-19 cases in Green River District. No new cases in Hopkins Co.

KENTUCKY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reports 17 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
They say there are 12 in Daviess County, two in Henderson County, one in McLean County, one in Ohio County, and one in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the district is 461. They say 50% have recovered.
Officials in Hopkins County, which is not in the Green River District, say they now have a total of 212 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths.
That’s up one from the cases reported during Monday’s briefing, but up zero from what the dashboard showed Tuesday.
The state website shows the number of cases in long term care facilities.
For Hopkins County it shows the following:
Hillside Villa Care and Rehabilitation
• 1 positive resident; 6 positive staff
Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home
• 61 positive residents; 19 resident deaths; 21 positive staff
The Oaks Personal Care Home
• 1 positive resident
In Muhlenberg County, health officials are working to confirm all of the additional COVID-19 cases announced by Governor Beshear.
During Tuesday’s briefing, Gov. Beshear announced 309 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the Green River Correctional Facility.
He says 1,081 people at the facility have been tested.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky.
- Muhlenberg Co. - 256 cases, 4 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 212 cases, 24 deaths
- Daviess Co. - 248 cases, 4 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 76 cases, 2 death
- Ohio Co. - 75 cases
- Webster Co. - 29 cases
- McLean Co. - 18 cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 9 cases
- Hancock Co. - 6 cases
