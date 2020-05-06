Warmer Thursday, showers Friday, cooler temps.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A mix of sun and clouds yielded temps in the low 60s on Wednesday. South winds will push the mercury up to around 70 on Thursday. Showers and a few thunderstorms will move in late Thursday and Friday. No severe weather expected. Temps will tumble into the middle 50s on Friday and will stay in the 50′s to start the weekend. Saturday’s low of 34 may enable some patchy frost. Showers return late Sunday into Monday. Temps will remain below 70 until the middle of next week.