USI employee tests positive for COVID-19

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana has been notified of an employee who has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a press release, the employee was last on campus on Tuesday, April 28.
USI officials say the employee was authorized to visit office space on the third floor of the Orr Center last week. They say the space was cleaned later in the day of the employee’s visit, per current cleaning protocol.
They say the university is in the process of contacting the limited number of people who may have been exposed.
