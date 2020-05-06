Spruance joins USI men’s basketball staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball announced the hiring of John Spruance as a men’s basketball assistant coach. He completes USI Head Coach Stan Gouard’s staff that also includes current assistant coach Kevin Gant.
“I am very excited to have John and Kevin on our staff,” said Gouard. "We have assembled two great coaches from the many potential coaches that expressed interest in USI Basketball.
“John and Kevin are excellent mentors and teachers,” continued Gouard. “Both have familiarity with the Great Lakes Valley Conference, as well as the Midwest Region. They are proven winners and will personify the blue-collar mentality that we embrace here at USI.”
Spruance spent the last two seasons with Gouard at the University of Indianapolis, helping to produce a 43-16 overall record and climb to the top of the NCAA Midwest Region in 2019-20. He spent five seasons with Lewis University as an assistant coach prior to joining the UIndy staff.
In his five years with the Flyers (2013-18), Spruance helped guide Lewis to an 86-37 record, four GLVC tournaments, two NCAA Tournaments, and back-to-back appearances in the GLVC Tournament championship game, including the 2016 GLVC Tournament title.
Prior to his arrival at Lewis, the Chicago, Illinois, native, spent one season at the University of Hawaii (2010-11) and Holland High School in Holland Michigan (2009-10) as an assistant coach. He also coached for the West Michigan Lakers AAU program during his time in Michigan.
Spruance received a bachelor’s degree in communications from Hope College in 2010 where he played basketball from 2006-08. He later earned his master’s degree in recreation and sport sciences with a concentration in coaching education in 2016.
