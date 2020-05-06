Parole officer arrested for burglary and official misconduct

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Correction has arrested an Indiana parole officer on charges including burglary and official misconduct.
Deputies say they started investigating Indiana State Parole Officer Michael Dodge on April 30.
They say they had information that he helped with a December burglary in the Lamasco area of Evansville.
Deputies say he was armed and had been working in an “off-duty” capacity as a law enforcement officer.
Investigators say they met with Dodge at the Sheriff’s Operations Center Tuesday afternoon under the pretense of planning for a high risk warrant service.
Instead, Dodge was placed under arrest and disarmed.
Deputies say during an interview, Dodge admitted to his involvement in the burglary and cooperated with investigators.
Dodge was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held on $10,000 bond.
“Anytime there’s an allegation of criminal action involving a member of the Department of Correction we assign our own investigative personnel to work directly with our local law enforcement partners”, said James Basinger, Deputy Commissioner of Operations for the IDOC. “This joint agency cooperation helps ensure a thorough investigation to identify those who violate the public trust and hold them accountable for their alleged criminal acts.”
According to the Indiana Department of Correction, Dodge has been employed as a parole officer since June of 2016 and will be suspended without pay, pending termination of his employment.
Sheriff Dave Wedding stated, “I would like to thank the Department of Correction for their assistance with this investigation. Our two agencies have always worked extremely well together, and that will continue. Thankfully misconduct such as this is rare. The public should have confidence that local and state law enforcement agencies will always hold their personnel accountable.”
