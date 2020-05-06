New stores expected on Evansville’s east side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - New developments are expected to come to Evansville’s east side.
In January, developer Steve Martin told 14 News The Promenade had its best year of growth in 2019, adding they have big plans for this year. Now we are learning more about what is included.
In a social media post, Promenade leaders say they are excited to be involved with Evansville’s newest retail development featuring Marshall’s, Burke’s Outlet, Home Centric and many others. The company added this growth fits well with neighbors Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and Academy Sports.
These new stores will also join recently opened Wasabi, a casual and contemporary Japanese eatery.
“It’s the best place to live in," Prabakaran Kamaraj, who lives nearby said. "Also, we have a lot of stores here. If we get more, then it will be better."
14 News left a message for Promenade leaders Wednesday afternoon.
In its Facebook post, they wrote they would like to hear from citizens about what kind of future development they would like to see.
