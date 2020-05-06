Multiple agencies searching for a man in Mt. Vernon wanted on stalking charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities is Posey County have evacuated the Cimbar plant in Mt. Vernon to try and locate a man wanted on stalking charges out of Owensboro.
Authorities say the man is 36-year-old Marcus Harris.
The Posey County Sheriff’s Office says Harris is very much armed and dangerous.
Right now they are searching for him over by the ports of Indiana.
EPD and State Police are assisting in the search. EPD is offering their K9 for tracking and the Posey County Sheriff’s Office is using their drone to search the area as well.
“Owensboro Police Department detectives unit contacted our office in reference to assisting them with a warrant," said Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham. "Once we were able to tie in the information where this person was, went to that location, his place of employment, and attempted to serve the warrant. As we pulled up he observed us and then took off on foot.”
If you do see Harris, you’re asked to call authorities immediately.
