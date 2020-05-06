MasterBrand Cabinets closes facility for overnight deep cleaning

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning MasterBrand Cabinets in Ferdinand is closed Wednesday night as the facility goes through a deep cleaning.
MasterBrand officials tell 14 News the facility will remain closed overnight, and likely get a late start Thursday morning while that cleaning takes place.
We’re told the cleaning is in response to a MasterBrand employee who received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis Wednesday.
MasterBrand says that the employee has last been at the Ferdinand facility April 30.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.