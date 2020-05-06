MasterBrand Cabinets closes facility for overnight deep cleaning

MasterBrand Cabinets closes facility for overnight deep cleaning
May 6, 2020 at 9:56 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 10:27 PM

FERDINAND, Ind. (WFIE) - We’re learning MasterBrand Cabinets in Ferdinand is closed Wednesday night as the facility goes through a deep cleaning.

MasterBrand officials tell 14 News the facility will remain closed overnight, and likely get a late start Thursday morning while that cleaning takes place.

We’re told the cleaning is in response to a MasterBrand employee who received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis Wednesday.

MasterBrand says that the employee has last been at the Ferdinand facility April 30.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.