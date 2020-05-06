Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky prison hard hit by coronavirus outbreak
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says a Kentucky prison has been hit by hundreds of additional coronavirus cases. He said Tuesday that testing of inmates and staff at Green River Correctional Complex revealed more than 300 additional virus cases. When factoring in previous cases, the governor says the infection rate has reached about 40% at the western Kentucky prison. Inmates will be divided into housing units based on their health status in an effort to contain the virus's spread. Meanwhile, Beshear reported 625 coronavirus cases statewide Tuesday, a one-day high in Kentucky. Nearly half of those cases came from Green River.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY THREAT
Kentucky man charged in social media threat against governor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Kentucky man who had a stockpile of weapons at his home with threatening Kentucky’s governor and state police on social media. In court documents, authorities say 25-year-old Jeremiah Wooley made the threats apparently in reference to a social media post about state troopers going to a Kentucky church to enforce social distancing. Police arrested Wooley at his home in Kevil last week and charged him with making threats against the governor and state police under a false name. Investigators found about a dozen firearms at Wooley’s home, including a .50-caliber rifle, handguns and shotguns.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE CLASSES
Fall classes at community colleges to be in-person, online
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Officials have decided that Kentucky community college students will be offered a variety of formats for classes in the fall. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System said in a statement that beginning on Aug. 17, classes will be offered online, face-to-face and some will be a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will include an online or remote element that will make it easier to move fully online if circumstances call for it. The 16 colleges and technical schools also will offer scheduling options for classes that include 8-week, 12-week and 16-week sessions. In addition, each college is working on plans to meet guidelines on social distancing and health requirements.
MURRAY STATE-REOPENING
Murray State University announces fall semester plans
MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Murray State University has announced plans to restart its campus for the fall semester. A release from Murray State said school officials have been reviewing plans for several weeks. Classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 18. University president Bob Jackson says school officials are working toward a traditional fall semester while making necessary adjustments for a new normal. Summer orientation, a required program for new students, will be held online.
KENTUCKY-HEALTH SECRETARY
Friedlander gets permanent job leading Kentucky agency
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Eric Friedlander has led Kentucky’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services during the coronavirus pandemic. Now he has accepted the job on a permanent basis. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement Monday at his daily coronavirus briefing. Friedlander was hired as acting secretary of the vast state agency at the start of Beshear’s term last December. The governor says Friedlander was offered the job as permanent secretary on Sunday. He says Friedlander has “more than earned the full-time job.”
MEDICAL BOARD REMOVED
Governor removes EMS board member over social media post
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s governor has removed a member of the state’s Emergency Medical Services board who is accused of posting a message criticizing the arrest of a woman who broke coronavirus quarantine orders. Gov. Andy Beshear took Robbie Smither off the board in an April 30 executive order. The order states that Smither made a Facebook post on April 28 that “promoted violent action against law enforcement” and was sufficient cause for his removal. News outlets report Smither suggested a woman arrested by police after breaking quarantine should've used “deadly force” against the officers. Smither has said his comments weren't meant to be “anti-law enforcement.”