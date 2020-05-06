KY Gov. Beshear aims at several spots to flatten curve

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - As the Tri-State, and the world, continue to battle COVID-19, the Commonwealth of Kentucky is taking aim at several spots to flatten the curve.
We spoke one on one with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Wednesday.
The governor tells us that the cases of coronavirus in the bluegrass are stable and the curve has plateaued, but there are still areas of real concern.
“We will get through this, and we will get through this together,” Kentucky Gov. Beshear said.
While accentuating the positive, Gov. Beshear also pointed to several trouble spots that need attention. More than half of the state’s coronavirus cases are in nursing homes.
There’s also the Green River Correctional Facility in Central City, where the virus has forced the segregation of inmates into four buildings based on their COVID-19 status.
There are also outbreaks at Tyson Foods in Robards and Perdue Farms in Ohio County.
Beshear says after some tough talks, Perdue agreed to start testing every employee immediately.
“I understand the importance of that plant in our overall food chain supply," Beshear said. "But we can’t ask any individual to go into an environment that we know is unsafe.”
We shared with Beshear complaints we have been getting about the pace of processing unemployment claims. The governor simply apologized.
“I’ll own it. I’m Governor. I’m not going to blame it on historic numbers, though those have been a challenge," Beshear said. "It’s my job to make sure we get it done, and the current level and pace is not acceptable.”
Despite the areas of concern, Governor Beshear tells us the state is still on track for a gradual reopening of the economy.
“And if I believe for a minute that we see a spike, I won’t be hesitant to pause where we are going,” Beshear said.
Gov. Beshear says in the near future, Kentucky will exceed 30,000 tests per week or 3 percent of the population.
As part of Phase two of Governor Beshear’s Health Care reopening, outpatient and ambulatory surgery and invasive procedures resumed Wednesday.
