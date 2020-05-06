ISP releases new information in officer-involved shooting investigation in Pike Co.

PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police detectives released additional information in the investigation of an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday afternoon of South Meridian Road in Pike County.
According to detectives, 69-year-old Michael Faries called 911 saying he and his wife were starving, and someone was shooting at them.
According to a press release, Petersburgh Police Officer Kyle Mills and Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy Paul Collier responded and arrived at the house around 2:15 Sunday afternoon.
ISP says they initially made contact with Faries’ wife at the front door of the house. While at the front door, ISP officials say Deputy Collier could see Faries inside the house and saw he wad his hand in his pocket. Troopers say Faries was also agitated and yelling.
Deputy Collier continued to talk to Faries to try and calm him down. They say Faries eventually agreed to go outside to continue talking with the officers.
That’s when troopers say Deputy Collier noticed a bugle in Faries’ right pocket. Deputy Collier then stepped just inside the home and started giving Faries several loud commands telling him to take his hand out of his pocket.
According to the press release, at this point, Faries drew a revolver out of his pocket and Deputy Collier shot Faries two times.
ISP says an ambulance was requested and both officers started CPR, but Faries died at the scene.
The handgun he drew was a loaded .38 caliber revolver.
The officers involved were Deputy Paul Collier, a five-year veteran of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Corporal Kyle Mills, a nine-year veteran of the Petersburg Police Department.
ISP says autopsy results showed that Faries died from gunshot wounds.
They say this is still an on-going investigation.
They say when the investigation is complete it will then be turned over to the Pike County Prosecutor’s Office for their review, which they say is standard practice when a police officer is involved in a police action shooting.
