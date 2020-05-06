IOSHA fines Waupaca Foundry in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) has fined Waupaca Foundry in Perry County $5,000 after four workers were injured back in February.
IOSHA says they fined Waupaca because the employer did not establish and maintain conditions of work, which were reasonably safe and healthful for employees.
Back in February, four people were hurt during a workplace accident at the foundry. Three employees were flown by helicopter and the fourth employee was taken by ambulance to the University of Lousiville Hospital’s Burn Unit.
Officials say the accident happened while workers were doing maintenance on the foundry’s cupola.
