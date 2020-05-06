Holiday World, other local businesses gear up for reopening

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Hundreds of people were supposed to storm the gates of Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari this past weekend.
However, due to restrictions caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the park remains empty.
On Monday, Holiday World announced the park’s new opening day will fall on June 14, but the way the park is expected to operate will be quite different from years past.
Sanitation stations will be implemented throughout the park and guests will need to follow social distancing guidelines.
Officials are tossing around ideas about maybe requiring guests to reserve times on when they can enter the park, making ride reservations, as well as possibly limiting the number of visitors who can ride the attractions.
“Like Raging Rapids - that’s a raft ride - we’re going to have to get a little more creative with that since you ride in a circle with other people," fourth-generation owner Leah Koch said. “So it may be a situation where we have to distance those boats, and keep it just your family group or your household group.”
Park officials say these precautions are subject to change as we get closer to opening day, and they will continue to keep everyone updated as they make their final plans.
Holiday World is hoping its reputation of being the cleanest park in the world will help bring customers to the park and the surrounding area.
“That honor is definitely one that we really take pride in," Koch said. “I think it applies to the rest of this area. We’re not just the cleanest park in the world because it’s clean inside the gates, it’s because our entire town is so clean."
Mark Schmidt, the owner and manager at Santa’s Toys, is preparing for his first weekend of being open since the stay-at-home order, and is excited to see customers in person.
”For retail, people think you just open your doors and just sell stuff, but for us we like to socialize," Schmidt said. “We like to talk to them, get on the floor and play with kids."
The Spencer County Visitors Bureau is working hard to make sure that not only Holiday World is successful this year, but the entire area as a whole.
One way that Visitors Bureau officials are doing this is by advertising their nature attractions, such as local state parks and campgrounds.
“We’re made up of businesses who care not just about their business and the community, but about the visitors and their experiences," Melissa Arnold, Executive Director of the Spencer County Visitors Bureau said. “I think once were able to, we’re really going to be able to shine, and show off what a great, friendly place we are.”
As each business in the area begins to reopen, one thing is for sure - safety is their top priority.
