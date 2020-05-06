Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Speedway High School will hold this year’s graduation ceremony at the nearby Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Superintendent Kyle Trebley made the announcement on the town’s Facebook page after speedway officials agreed to host the event. The historic 2.5-mile oval just a short stroll from the high school has an estimated 235,000 permanent seats — and more than enough space to safely social distance. Other details are still being worked out for the May 30 event. The high school’s nickname is the Sparkplugs.
UNDATED (AP) — The year started with high expectations for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and its prized event because of new ownership of the national landmark. The coronavirus pandemic has spoiled Roger Penske's first year in charge of the speedway and the iconic Indianapolis 500. The track should have opened this week for its showcase month of racing. Penske has viewed the shutdown as an opportunity to guide the series through tough times.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts chose not to exercise the fifth-year option on safety Malik Hooker. Team officials had until Monday afternoon to decide whether to use the option or allow Hooker to potentially become an unrestricted free agent after next season. Hooker was Indy's first-round draft pick in 2017, No. 15 overall, and has shown play-making ability during his first three NFL seasons. But the Ohio State alum has also missed 14 of 48 games because of injuries and the fifth year would have become fully guaranteed if Hooker again suffered an injury.