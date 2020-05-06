Henderson leaders prepare community for phase 1 of reopening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Kentucky is moving into phase one of reopening on May 11 meanwhile, leaders in Henderson are preparing the community.
On Wednesday afternoon, Henderson’s leaders discussed a variety of topics as Kentucky prepares to reopen. One of the major points they focused on was making sure workplaces who are reopening have the tools they need to do so.
“We’re very excited to reopen," employee at Landy Lane Boutique & Embroidery Jennifer Skaggs said. "We’re very excited to see everybody again.”
Along North Main Street in Henderson, you’ll find stores preparing to open like Landy Lane Boutique and Embroidery.
“We’re going to have hand sanitizer available for the customers,” Skaggs said. “Employees will be wearing masks on the floor when they’re interacting with customers.”
Henderson leaders say those are exactly the kind of protocols they want to see as things start to reopen in the weeks to come.
“So we’re trying to make it as seamless as possible and give everybody the experience we’ve always strived to give them,” Skaggs said.
In Kentucky, phase one of reopening happens on Monday, including things like manufacturing, distribution, construction, and pet grooming places. Retail doesn’t open until May 20, but for employees like Jennifer Skaggs, they’re gearing up.
“We’re going to maintain our six-foot distance,” Skaggs said.
Leaders say they are still working closely with the governor on social distancing rules, meaning they’re redesigning and clarifying what these are in order to open safely.
“We’ve installed plexiglass at the checkout,” Skaggs said.
On top of that, businesses must follow the 10 steps for healthy at work guidelines. If you are following these 10 steps, you should be able to open.
Those steps range from a phased return to work, from closing common areas to temperature checks.
“The bigger plan is to get back to the way we were, that’s the end goal,” Skaggs said.
For more information, you can check out Henderson’s chambers website.
