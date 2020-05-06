Harrison High School faculty distributes caps and gowns to seniors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the end of the school year approaches, it’s getting close to graduation time for high school seniors, but thanks to COVID-19, most commencement exercises will be postponed until further notice.
In order to honor their graduates though, faculty at Harrison High School distributed caps and gowns to seniors Wednesday in a drive-by pick up outside the athletic office.
Seniors also received t-shirts, and yard signs as a special gift.
“They just didn’t expect the year to end so abruptly and missed out on the senior activities that we had for them,” said Jeff Dierlam, principal at Harrison. “So I think just being able to be at school, even if it’s outside, seeing some of their teachers and parents and administrators, it’s been nice to have some sort of closure, and they had a lot that they were looking forward to at the end of the year that they just missed.”
Dierlam says they’re working on some kind of graduation ceremony, but as of now, they don’t know what that will look like.
