GRCC inmate’s family remains worried despite recent safety precautions

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Quiet spring days inside the home of one Muhlenberg County resident gives her a lot of time to think about her loved ones.
“Nobody knows until you go through it,” Alice said.
Someone that Alice loves dearly is at Green River Correctional Complex in Central City. This facility has been a hot topic of discussion in recent weeks, especially with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who revealed on Wednesday that 339 inmates and 50 staff members at the complex have tested positive for COVID-19.
“His test came back that he didn’t have it," Alice said. “That made me feel better.”
On Monday, Gov. Beshear announced a plan to separate the inmates based on their COVID-19 status and exposure.
“He just told they had come in and moved about 10 cots out of their cells,” Alice said. “He’s in Dorm 9 or whatever they call that. They moved out about 10 beds from in there, and took them up to another place for them for more people I guess.”
However, the worry for her loved one’s health weighs heavy on Alice’s heart at this time. Although he tested negative, Alice says his health is still not the best.
“It’s just been hard, you know," Alice said. "And then when he does call, that helps me some to know that he’s doing alright. At least he can call me and let me know about him.”
In a perfect world, Alice would love to have him at home, or at least be able to visit him in person. She prays that he will remain healthy to one day be able to return home.
“He’s like me, he worries a lot," Alice said. "He’s been there almost three years, and I just want to see him get out and come home.”
