EVSC launches online enrollment system

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC has announced the launch of a new online enrollment system for new students starting Wednesday.
In the past, parents would have to go into school headquarters to enroll their students with paper and pencil. Now, especially with limited contact, the online system makes it easier for families to enroll their children in a much more efficient way.
School system officials say this should make the process easier for families and staff at the schools.
“You can visit our website, there’s a link, a large button at the top that will take you directly to this," EVSC Chief Communication Officer Jason Woebkenberg said. "And this is targeted for new students. So if you have moved into our community and you’re coming to the EVSC or have left a non-EVSC school to enroll in an EVSC school, this would be for you.”
The new enrollment system is also for people who have been in the EVSC and have moved into another school district.
This program could be the first step to enrolling into the new school.
