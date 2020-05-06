Employee at Perdue Farms dies due to COVID-19, Ohio Co. Judge-Executive says

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ohio County Judge-Executive David Johnston tells us he can confirm an employee at Perdue Farms in Cromwell has died due to COVID-19. However, Johnston says he can’t confirm if they were a resident of Ohio County.
COVID-19 testing is underway for employees at Perdue Farms.
State officials announced the testing Tuesday during a news conference after more than 170 employees tested positive.
The judge-executive says Ohio County Healthcare has been at the plant for more than 18 hours testing all 1,300 employees. He says while he’s anticipating an increase in numbers, he’s not expecting a drastic change based on results from the Kroger testing in Owensboro last week.
Johnston says he does not believe anything would be gained by shutting down the plant to sanitize because they’ve been taking precautionary measures from the start.
“There would be no benefit to it," Johnston said. "However, if they lost a bunch of their employees temporarily, they have other things in mind as far as processing goes and it would slow down, farmers would have to hold their crops, their chickens longer. And that sort of thing until they could get them processed.”
Perdue officials tell us they have no plans to close. They say their facilities are cleaned and sanitized every 24 hours.
They say before they can start work each day, someone from the USDA has to inspect and sign off on the cleanliness of the plant.
Officials say they are also doing temperature checks, have face masks and are installing partitions between employees who can’t social distance.
