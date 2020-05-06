COVID-19 testing site opens in Jasper

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health is expected to update the coronavirus map around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Tuesday, they reported 21,033 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and 1,213 deaths
Wednesday morning, the first 20 of the OptumServe Health Services testing sites opened in Indiana.
One of them is now through Friday at the National Guard Armory in Jasper from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Next week’s hours have not been announced.
In order to be tested, you have to either symptomatic or in close contact with someone who is.
This test is free, and you don’t need insurance. However, if you have private health care insurance, officials request you bring it.
Officials say another 30 sites will open next week, They include sites in Posey, Perry, and Warrick Counties.
You have to register in advance, which you can do here, or you can call 888-634-1123
You can see all of the testing locations here, including ones that are not part of the 50 OptumServe sites.
Here are the number of cases in our area of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 153 cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 106 cases, 18 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 27 cases
- Posey Co. - 14 cases
- Perry Co. - 15 cases
- Gibson Co. - 7 cases
- Spencer Co. - 5 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 2 cases
You can watch Governor Holcomb’s daily update here at 1:30 p.m. Central.
