Breezy & Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Temperatures are scheduled to run well below normal for the next 7-10 days. Cloudy this morning with rain ending early (9-10:00 a.m.) then clearing skies with high temps in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Breezy this afternoon as northwest winds increase 10-25 miles an hour.
Thursday, sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the upper 60′s. Rain arrives Friday with chilly temps in the mid to upper 50’s. After striking the 80’s last Saturday, high temps will only reach the upper 50’s Saturday under sunny skies. Temps will cascade into the upper 30’s Saturday night.
