Boonville High School holds caravan parade to hand out scholarships to students

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Boonville High School held a caravan parade on Wednesday to give out scholarships to six of its students.
School officials were not able to host their usual ceremony at the school because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so they decided to hit the road and drive to students’ homes to personally hand out their scholarships.
These scholarships ranged from $1,500 to $40,000.
The students say they have big plans to further their education. Taylor Rusin, one of the scholarship recipients, said she plans on using the scholarship to become a teacher.
“Bill Mohler was a man that wanted to change lives and give back to our community," Rusin said. “I feel like as a teacher in Indiana, I will get to do that and do exactly what he wanted to do for our community.”
