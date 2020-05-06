Atlas Van Lines could add 200 new jobs in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville-based Atlas World Group Inc., the parent of Atlas Van Lines, has been awarded a portion of a $7.2 billion contract to help relocate U.S. military service members and their families around the globe.
The company made the announcement by a press release on their website.
Inside Indiana Business reports Atlas will be hiring upwards of 200 people for its Evansville campus within the next 18 months. The company currently employs 400 people at the headquarters.
“Atlas has long supported Service Members with their relocation needs, and we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve these brave and honorable men and women,” said Jack Griffin, Chairman & CEO of Atlas World Group. “Our engagement with Team ARC brings the world’s best together to provide seamless moving, storage and technology solutions that will provide an unprecedented customer experience.”
The contract is for a three-year period, including an initial 9-month transition. But the contract could last as long as nine years.
