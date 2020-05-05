USI creates task force to make safety plan for reopening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana has created a task force to come up with a safety plan for reopening the university.
USI’s President Rochon created this presidential task force to create a safe plan for reopening the university.
No decision has been made on when or how the university will reopen at this time.
That’s because there’s an entire community on campus that is coming together to create that plan.
They are using experts both on campus and with deaconess and the local health department to make this decision.
Four committees focused on different areas of this reopening have been created.
The comprise of The Steering Committee will oversee the plan to return to campus, an academic committee that will determine how best to ensure the progression and educational success of students, as well as a student affairs and a logistics committee.
“We will evaluate that plan, and Dr. Rochon will make a decision and on May 15, next Friday," Vice President for Development/President, USI Foundation David Bower said. "He will make an announcement about when we will reopen.”
The university has already put up plastic shields in high traffic areas and says a reopening would not happen until they feel both staff and students will be safe.
